All ANC conferences postponed to after next year’s election

Durban — ANC youth league will hold its elective conference after next year’s general elections. This was the directive of the national league leadership which cancelled the provincial youth league conference at the last minute on Thursday.

The letter came in while the provincial organisers were busy with the registration of the delegates at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre in Port Shepstone where the conference was scheduled to take place. In a letter that was seen by the Daily News the national youth secretary-general Mtuwoxolo Ngudle said the national working committee and subsequently the national executive committee has resolved that all regional and provincial congresses should be halted immediately and will convene after 2024 general elections. “All structures of the organisation should redirect their energies and focus on the successful completion of the league second leg next week,” read the statement.

According to the provincial youth league member who asked not to be named because she was not allowed to speak on this matter, the postponement came as a shock to many of them since all the arrangements had been made. She said the organisers had presented the state of the readiness to the national structure and none in the head office had raised any problems with the regard to holding the conference except three branches who were told to re-run. “We really do not understand why our conference was stopped at the last minute but we will obey the orders,” said the member. The conference has been postponed several times and in December the party incurred costs when it had to call off a conference on the second day following the physical fight between two factions over the registration of the delegates with both factions accusing each other of bringing bogus delegates.

The postponement means that the structure would be led by a task team under former South African Student Organisation provincial chairperson Mqondisi Duma as a convener and Zamanguni Zondi as coordinator. The two were expected to contest for a secretary position in a botched conference. The two are yet to comment on the latest development. The order was likely to affect the provincial women's conference which was expected to sit this coming weekend. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.