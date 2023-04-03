Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma says that all communities need to have a garden to ease the burden of escalating food prices. Zuma was speaking in KwaDabhazi in KwaNongoma, northern KZN, expressing his concern about rising food prices.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma was speaking KwaDabhazi in KwaNongoma, northern KZN, and expressed his concern about rising food prices. Picture: Supplied He said: “The government is willing to work with communities to ensure that people who are solely dependent on farming save money and are able to buy other household needs. People can easily use produce from the garden to support their families and society.” “The recent increase in food prices makes it difficult for our people to keep up with food security and sustain livelihoods,” Zuma said. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma was speaking KwaDabhazi in KwaNongoma, northern KZN, and expressed his concern about rising food prices. Picture: Supplied He also raised the issue of water scarcity, an ongoing challenge in the area, and as a result, the department had constructed dams and dug boreholes in the area.

Zuma said that these services would play a huge role in ensuring that there was enough water for human and animal consumption. It would also help residents to implement the “one home, one garden” initiative. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma was speaking KwaDabhazi in KwaNongoma, northern KZN, and expressed his concern about rising food prices. Picture: Supplied Moreover, Zuma placed an emphasis on challenges faced by livestock farmers in communal areas such as livestock theft, lack of infrastructure and high mortality rates owing to animal diseases and parasites. “It is undisputed that animal health-care services provided by our department play a major role in ensuring that animals are given the optimum amount of care and treatment that is beneficial to their health at all times. This is why we are building and revitalising livestock infrastructure throughout the province,” Zuma said.

KwaZulu-Natal Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma raised the issue of water scarcity, an ongoing challenge in the area, as a result, the department constructed dams and boreholes in the area. Picture: Supplied The department added that it intends to roll out the communal livestock improvement programme in all KZN districts through the use of the Yellow Plant equipment such as trucks, tractors, TLBs and excavators and provide continuous animal health-care support and services. MEC Super Zuma placed an emphasis on challenges faced by livestock farmers in communal areas such as livestock theft, lack of infrastructure and high mortality rates due to animal diseases and parasites. Picture: Supplied WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995. Daily News