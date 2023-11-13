All eyes on the application process as tertiary institutions get funds to clear student debt

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea), Siboniso Duma, says there will be transparency and integrity in the application process for students to access funds set aside to clear student debt and for retraining and skilling. Duma was speaking at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in uMlazi during the Skills Revolution campaign which aims to clear students’ historical debt by gifting R74 million to the cause and R126m for retraining.

“Adverts will be placed on various platforms to alert students to apply. We will consult widely to reach students from disadvantaged communities in deep rural areas and the townships. “We will also engage leaders of students and youth organisations to be an integral part of the Skills Revolution. We recognise and believe in their leadership. The Moses Kotane Institute, under Edtea, will be part of the entire application process,” Duma said. The event saw an array of delegates, with Duma leading the campaign by actively participating in placements of the funds.

The campaign formed part of the official launch of the digital centre established with the vision of assisting the people of uMlazi. The campaign ran across a number of KwaZulu-Natal universities and TVET colleges, gifting them a share of R74m. Among the beneficiaries were:

MUT received a R30m student debt clearance cheque.

Ilembe Enterprise Training received a R12.3m MerSeta-related skills programme cheque.

eThekwini Metro Training received a R13.8m MerSeta-related skills programme cheque.

DUT received a R9m cheque for STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) training at DUT Smart Labs and Robotics.

KZN Department of Education, Health and Public Works training received a R67. 7m cheque.

eThekwini Maritime Cluster Training received a R15.4m cheque for a MerSeta-related skills programme. Siboniso Duma, MEC Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs during the Skills Revolution campaign held at the Mangosuthu University of Technology on Friday. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ Independent Newspapers MerSeta, together with the Moses Kotane Institute, helped fund the campaign, which aims to help 10 000 students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Duma said he was aware of the challenges that students from disadvantaged backgrounds faced when it came to higher education and he hoped that with the help of merSeta they could overcome the gap. “It is true that the ANC government has done a lot over the past 30 years in relation to ensuring access to education. On the other hand, we acknowledge the fact that not all doors to institutions of higher learning are open.

“We say this because we still have students who can’t access quality education. We want to single out especially those who are coming from disadvantaged families in deep rural areas and in the townships. We have a duty, as this current generation of leaders, to open the doors of learning for these students,” said Duma. He emphasised how the Skills Revolution campaign would not have been possible without the hard work of both merSeta and the Moses Kotane Institute. “We have worked together over the past months to make this day possible.

“When I first raised the issue of students who cannot further studies because of financial exclusion, the Moses Kotane Institute listened to me attentively. It is through their hard work and paying attention to detail that we managed to submit an application which was successful.” He said students who had access to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme would not be eligible as they wanted to help those who did not have any funding. “We need to admit that not everyone will be successful, unfortunately. But we will continue to ensure that we double our efforts to assist needy students,” said Duma.

Students present at the event were delighted with the outcome and opportunities now created. Siboniso Duma, MEC Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs during the Skills Revolution campaign held at the Mangosuthu University of Technology on Friday. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/ Independent Newspapers Muzikhona Kunene, from the first class of the uMlazi digital centre recipients, said he had pursued a career in cyber to venture into different opportunities. “I’m happy to have completed a certificate in cybersecurity because it gave me the chance to learn about something else beyond the usual and common careers.”

Anifa Mkhatshwa, a second-year accounting student at MUT, said she was excited about what’s to come. “It feels good to have funds for those students who don’t have money to pursue their dreams. As an MUT student, it feels good to know that our institution will benefit, along with other universities, to make a difference in society.” Dr Manyane Makua, the deputy vice-chancellor of MUT, said the donations received would help those students with historical debts to kick-start their careers without the fear of debt on their shoulders.