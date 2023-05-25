All smiles for the beneficiaries of the Daily News Milk and Welfare Fund

Durban — The beneficiaries of The Daily News Milk Fund were all smiles on Wednesday when they came to Independent Media’s offices to collect their porridge and milk parcels. The Daily News Milk and Welfare Fund has been going for 81 years. It collects cash donations from members of the public, various companies and Independent Newspapers’ staff, which is used to supply and distribute porridge and milk powder to crèches around KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday was no exception as it saw 98 beneficiaries coming and going with smiles on their faces to collect their parcels. Phindile Nyawose, of Durban and Coastal Mental Health, which has more than 24 facilities across Durban, said this was one of the best feeding initiatives going because it helped with making sure that the children they are looking after have at least one nutritious meal a day. “Out of the 24 facilities, seven of them are daycare facilities whereby we take care of mentally challenged children. And some of these kids are both physically and mentally disabled, so they need as much nutrition for bodybuilding abilities. Others do not have parents, which means the meals we give them at the facilities are the only nutritious meals they get,” said Nyawose.

Rodney de Gee, of Umgeni Community Empowerment Centre, had this to say: “Any bit of food makes a difference and goes a long way in helping us achieve our purpose. At the centre we have a food parcel drive for pensioners every Wednesday and there is a crèche that benefits so much with the milk and porridge we get from The Milk Fund.” Independent Media’s community projects manager, Sameera Kareem, said this distribution drive happened every two to three months where they give out milk and porridge to the beneficiaries of the fund. “Through our dedicated CSI projects, we are nourishing our community and fostering the well-being and growth of those in need. Together we are making a tangible difference and nurturing a healthier future for our communities,” said Kareem.

Jabu Ngobese, of Qalakahle Early Childhood Development Centre in Mansel Road, said the fund was doing a great job in ensuring that the children they look after are fed. “Some of the kids come to the centre without having had anything to eat and some live with only their fathers which makes it impossible for them to have balanced meals regularly. With the porridge we get here it makes it even easier to quickly prepare food for those kids or in some instances, give it to them for their fathers to prepare for them later when they get home,” said Ngobese. Simon Gambo, of House Kids Educare Centre at Ezimbokodweni near Amanzimtoti, said this donation made a huge difference and the parents are very grateful.

For those who are interested, here are the banking details: Bankers: First National Bank Branch: Anton Lembede Street

Name: The Daily News Milk and Welfare Fund Account Type: Current Account Number: 508 415 95819