All systems go as 2.8m KZN kids go back to school

Durban - ABOUT 2.8 million pupils at over 6 000 schools are expected to return to school on Monday said Premier Sihle Zikalala at his weekly Covid-19 briefing.

“The Department of Education in the province has thoroughly prepared for the full opening of the system. All Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other essentials have been procured and delivery made to schools,” he said.

Monday and Tuesday Grades R, 1, 6, 10 and 11 would return to school, while Grades 2, 5, 8 and 9 return on Wednesday and Thursday. “After the week, schools will then be able to create their own timetables according to their needs.”

Grades 7 and 12 returned to school in June.

Zikalala also tackled a common complaint about the provision of water to ensure there was proper sanitisation at schools. “As part of ensuring a sustainable solution, the department has started a programme of drilling boreholes at schools. This work is undertaken through Public Works and IDT. Currently, 600 schools have been identified for the immediate drilling of boreholes, while studies to ascertain the availability of underground water in other schools are proceeding.”