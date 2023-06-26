All systems go for galactic glam of Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Show

Durban — Gateway Theatre of Shopping hosted the glittering Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Preview Fashion Show at the mall on Friday evening as fashion fever grips Durban in the lead-up to the HDJ. Guests and dedicated followers of fashion were treated to a showdown as HDJ Young Designer Award (YDA) semi-finalists jockeyed for a career-changing opportunity in the fashion stakes as it creates a once-a-year platform for fashion to strut its stuff.

There was enthusiastic support for the show, from where 10 YDA semi-finalists, whose interpretation of this year’s theme – “Out of this World” – impressed judges the most, progressed to the race-day final. Various fashion designers displayed their “out of this world” outfits that they will be showcasing at the upcoming Hollywoodbets Durban July, during the Gateway’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview show at the Gateway shopping centre on Friday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) Gateway Theatre of Shopping marketing manager, Michelle Shelley, said it was a privilege to work alongside the mall’s HDJ partners and host the VIP Preview Fashion Show again after a break since 2019. “Fashion is in Gateway’s DNA. As a mall, we open up every day ‘runway-ready,’ thanks to our fabulous tenants. As a fashion focal point, HDJ season is an opportunity to celebrate our leading local and international fashion brands.”

Among the 10 were students from Lindiwe Khuzwayo Academy of Fashion, Durban University of Technology, Umgungudlovu TVT College, PMB School of Fashion, Fezile Fashion Skills Academy and Esayidi Fashion School. The designers were selected from 25 others who were gunning for this prized platform for young creatives. Various fashion designers displayed their “out of this world” outfits that they will be showcasing at the upcoming Hollywoodbets Durban July, during the Gateway’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview show at the Gateway Shopping Centre on Friday. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) The top three and ultimate YDA winner will be announced at Greyville on July 1. This year a limited number of punters and partners will be able to mingle at the glitzy Greyville event.

The depth of local talent was evident when the Durban Fashion Fair’s Rising Stars showcased their stunning designs. A selection of Gateway’s fashion brands provided ready-to-wear looks as HDJ inspiration. Six invited designers presented the fashion finale with show-stoppers that celebrated aspirational levels of self-confidence and diversity. The six invited designers were Kathrin Kidger (Kathrin Kidger Designs), Sibu Msimang (Sibu Msimang), Mxolisi Mkhize (House of St Luke), Sadie Bosworth (Sadi Bosworth Atelier), Joel Janse Van Vuuren (Joel Janse Van Vuuren) and Madelain Clark (Madelain Clark Exclusive).