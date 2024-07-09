All systems go in KZN for new school term

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal education department said it is all systems go for the start of term three at schools on Tuesday (today). The department’s head of communications, Muzi Mahlambi said that everything was on track for the new term, and teachers and pupils were well rested after three weeks of holidays.

“We are excited and looking forward to the start of the term. It is all systems go with the school nutrition programme, with all learners coming back, with our matriculants having rested for the whole of last week as they had engaged in the Winter Classes Programme in the first two weeks,” Mahlambi said. The department had engaged with the teachers who were picketing outside their head offices last week after the new education MEC Sipho Hlomuka announced that the department was actively identifying all vacancies for educator posts (post level 1) intending to advertise them publicly soon. He also promised to ensure transparency in the employment process and deal with ongoing allegations of corruption in the department. The department added that the database will continue for administrative purposes to track unemployed teachers.

Mahlambi revealed that Hlomuka would be visiting schools in oThongathi on Tuesday (today), where a tornado left a trail of destruction last month, including damage to several schools. The Seatides Combined School which caters to pupils from Grade R to Grade 12 was the worst affected. Its roofs were ripped out, windows broken and classrooms damaged, making it unsafe for staff and pupils. Pupils from Grades 10 to 12 were accommodated at the nearby Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences & Technology Academy to complete their mid-year exams while classes for the remaining grades were suspended. “We are going to provide mobile classrooms to some of the schools. We have quantified the number of mobile classrooms that we need, which are 56 for now. We are continuing to monitor the situation and engage the affected districts,” said Mahlambi.