Alleged cellphone thief released on a warning after owner declines to press charges

Durban — An alleged cellphone thief was released on a warning after the victim declined to open a case. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that during the business of the Kavady vigilance, PT Alarms Tactical unit members responded to Barrackpur Road in Merewent where PT Alarms Control Centre informed of a situation at a residence.

Govindasamy said it is alleged that five men were outside the residence demanding a cellphone. “Upon questioning the men, they informed them that they were from Lamontville and claimed that a resident stole their cellphone. After questioning the man, the Huawei cellphone was recovered at a house nearby,” Govindasamy said. “The cellphone was handed over to its rightful owner who was grateful and declined to press charges.

“The suspect was warned by PT Tactical members and released,” Govindasamy said. In an unrelated incident last November, a prayer pole thief got off scot-free in Phoenix after a homeowner refused to report the matter. A man in his 40s had stolen two prayer poles from a house on Trenance Park Drive in Palmview, Phoenix.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said a Rusa member who was patrolling in the area was flagged by a passer-by who asked for help in apprehending a suspect and recovering stolen goods. The reaction officer searched the area and spotted a suspect carrying the stolen goods. He abandoned the metal poles and fled through a pathway. The officer pursued on foot and apprehended him. The man was released after the homeowner declined to register a criminal case.