Alleged church burglars released after complainant does not open case

Durban — Two alleged church burglary suspects were released after the complainant did not open a case. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that two suspects were intercepted by KZN VIP on Friday morning after allegedly breaking into a church in the Longcroft area of Phoenix.

“KZN VIP was informed by a motorist driving past of suspicious behaviour where two male suspects were seen throwing items over a church fence before fleeing,” Naidoo said. He said that KZN VIP members who responded to the scene were provided with a description of the suspects. “The suspects were making their way to a local drug den when they were swiftly apprehended by KZN VIP. Suspects were found in possession of the stolen speakers and other items, with one suspect carrying a knife along his waist,” Naidoo said.

“SAPS were called in and, unfortunately, there was no case opened by the complainant; the two suspects were released.” Reacting to the incident on Facebook, this is what users had to say: Lee Andrew said: “So the pastor or his congregation didn’t have time to lay a charge? Go steal again guys, you’re more than welcome.”

Tim Isaacs said: “Really sad that they did not open a case against these criminal elements. Unfortunately, they are coming back for the balance of the goods and more soon… Then no cry babies thereafter… KZN VIP to note not to assist those whom you helped before that do not open up cases. They had the opportunity to put those guys behind bars for a long time but did not. The security company wasted their resources as well as the security personnel put their lives in danger to assist ungrateful citizens. What you sow so shall you reap…” Gregory Markandan said: “Rather let them continue to steal if complainants do not open a case. All done to apprehend criminals are in vain.” Rodney Narayadu said: “A community doesn’t deserve the services of security companies when they refuse to open charges. We can’t blame the police and courts. The attitude of the community also has to change.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, PT Alarms Tactical unit members responded to Barrackpur Road in Merewent where PT Alarms Control Centre informed of a situation at a residence. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said it is alleged that five men were outside the residence demanding a cellphone. He said that upon questioning the men, they informed them that they were from Lamontville and claimed that a resident had stolen their cellphone. After questioning the man, the Huawei cellphone was recovered at a house nearby.