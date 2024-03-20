Alleged clay pot thieves released after owner did not want to open case

Durban — Two suspected thieves were released by a private security company after they allegedly stole a clay pot and its owner did not want to open a case with the police. Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said that two thieves were apprehended by Rusa officers shortly after they stole a clay pot from a business premises on Sunday.

Balram said that a reaction officer noticed the two suspects fleeing the property on Todd Street, Verulam, at around 9.36am. “The officer called for backup and pursued the suspects towards the Verulam CBD. Both suspects were apprehended during the chase and the stolen clay pot was recovered in their possession,” Balram said. He said that during an interview, the men confirmed that it was the second time they gained entry into the premises since Saturday. They further stated that the first pot stolen on Saturday was sold to a passer-by for R80. They returned to steal a second clay pot when they were spotted by the reaction officer.

“The owner of the stolen items did not desire a criminal case, which resulted in the suspects being released.” The suspects are alleged to have stolen one clay pot on Saturday and sold it for R80 before returning on Sunday and stealing the second pot. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Meanwhile, in November last year, a Rusa member who was patrolling in the area was flagged by a passer-by who asked for help in apprehending a suspect and recovering stolen goods. The reaction officer searched the area and spotted a suspect carrying the stolen goods. He abandoned the metal poles and fled down a pathway. The officer pursued on foot and apprehended him.