Alleged drug dealer travelling from Gauteng to Durban arrested again, this time with heroin powder worth R350 000

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the arrest came when the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit conducted an operation after receiving information about a man who was transporting drugs in his vehicle from Gauteng to Durban.

Durban — A 29-year-old suspect was expected to appear in court on Thursday morning after he was arrested for the possession and drug dealing of heroin.

Ngcobo said that the team worked tirelessly in gathering all the information as well as the travelling routes.

The suspect was found in possession of approximately 2.2kg of pure heroin powder valued at R350 000. Picture: SAPS

“Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 5.15pm, while holding observation, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted travelling on Umgeni Road near Durban Station and it was intercepted. Upon searching the vehicle, the suspect was found in possession of approximately 2.2kg of pure heroin powder,” Ngcobo said.

She said that further investigation was conducted and it was established that the suspect is out on bail in another case where he was arrested in Pongola in June 2022 after he was found with a large number of drugs.