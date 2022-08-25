Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 25, 2022

Alleged drug dealer travelling from Gauteng to Durban arrested again, this time with heroin powder worth R350 000

The suspect was found in possession of approximately 2.2kg of pure heroin powder valued at R350 000. Picture: SAPS

Published 38m ago

Durban — A 29-year-old suspect was expected to appear in court on Thursday morning after he was arrested for the possession and drug dealing of heroin.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that the arrest came when the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit conducted an operation after receiving information about a man who was transporting drugs in his vehicle from Gauteng to Durban.

Ngcobo said that the team worked tirelessly in gathering all the information as well as the travelling routes.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 5.15pm, while holding observation, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted travelling on Umgeni Road near Durban Station and it was intercepted. Upon searching the vehicle, the suspect was found in possession of approximately 2.2kg of pure heroin powder,” Ngcobo said.

She said that further investigation was conducted and it was established that the suspect is out on bail in another case where he was arrested in Pongola in June 2022 after he was found with a large number of drugs.

“The recovered drugs are valued at R350 000. The suspect is appearing before the Durban Magistrate’s Court this morning (Thursday),” Ngcobo said.

Daily News

