Alleged Durban drug dealer in the dock

Durban — On Thursday, a suspected drug dealer will apply for bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court following his arrest during a joint operation. Hawks officers from the Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit working together with Crime Intelligence and the Durban Metro Police arrested Desmond Pillay, 57, for dealing in drugs on Wednesday, May 15.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said police had received information about a suspect who was dealing drugs in the Clairwood area in Durban. Desmond Pillay, 57, was arrested by police during a joint operation. He was found in possession of various drugs. Picture: Hawks/ SAPS A joint operation was quickly conducted and observations were made in the area, he said. The suspect’s vehicle was spotted and intercepted in the area. “A search was conducted and police found him in possession of various types of drugs with a street value of approximately R215 155,” Mhlongo said.

Pillay was arrested and charged with dealing drugs, he said. “The vehicle used to transport the drugs together with his firearm was seized. The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country,” Mhlongo said. “He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to May 23 for bail application.”

The firearm seized from Desmond Pillay will be sent for a ballistic test to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service In a statement on Facebook, the Durban Metro Police Service said Pillay was known to distribute large quantities of drugs in Clairwood, Wentworth and Brighton Beach. According to the metro police, officers seized the following: A 9mm Star pistol, 11 live 9mm rounds and one magazine.

5 506 heroin capsules

51 bags of cocaine powder

17 large crack cocaine pieces

32.42g of mandrax powder

739 mandrax capsules

154 mandrax tablets

A cellphone and a Chev bakkie. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.