Alleged hitman in court for murder of KZN warrant officer

Durban — While his alleged killer remains in custody, Warrant Officer Andrew Houston’s name is among 34 police officers whose names are engraved on the Memorial Wall at the Union Buildings. In June last year, Houston, 52, was shot and killed in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. He was stationed at Harding SAPS Detectives.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested Lwazi Dlamini, 31, for Houston’s murder. It is alleged that Houston was driving an unmarked state vehicle in the Harding central business district when an unknown suspect shot at him. He was declared dead at the scene and a case of murder was reported at Harding police station. Mhlongo said that a case docket was allocated to the Hawks for intensive investigation.

“Members collected all necessary evidence and a warrant of arrest was issued,” Mhlongo said. “Dlamini was arrested at Umtata Correctional Service and briefly appeared in the Harding Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to September 28.” KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona, welcomed the suspect's arrest.

“We are confident that our members will do due diligence and ensure that justice is served,” Senona said. The names of the 34 patriotic police officers who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year will be engraved on the Memorial Wall at the Union Buildings. | SAPS On Sunday morning, President Ramaphosa officiated at the 2023 Annual Commemoration Day at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in remembrance of heroes and heroines who died in the line of duty. “The hard work of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, known as the Hawks, has resulted in the arrest of 76 suspected police murderers over the past year.

“These cases are currently before different courts. A total of 488 suspects have been arrested for the deaths of police officers since 2018. “Through diligent investigative work, nine convicted police killers were handed down nine life sentences, a sum total of 158 years’ imprisonment,” Ramaphosa said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.