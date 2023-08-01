Alleged illegal hunter arrested with two home-made firearms, ammo

Durban – A man has appeared in court for the illegal possession of firearms and illegal hunting. uMkhanyakude District police spokesperson Captain Sbusiso Mkhize said that police arrested a 26-year-old man for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and illegal hunting.

Mkhize said that on July 26, field rangers found a man hunting without a permit at a nature reserve in Emanguzi. The suspect failed to produce a hunting permit and the police were informed about the matter. “The suspect was searched and two home-made firearms and four live rounds of ammunition were found in his possession,” Mkhize said. He said that the suspect was arrested and detained at Emanguzi SAPS and was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and illegal hunting.

“He appeared before Emanguzi Magistrate’s Court on July 27, 2023. The suspect was released on bail and the case was postponed for further investigation. He will appear in the Emanguzi Magistrate’s Court on October 27, 2023,” Mkhize said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Leanne Noma Chetty, 50, and Keenan Singh, 19, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, July 26, where Chetty was granted R50 000 bail and Singh was released on a warning after they appeared in court for illegal firearms possession, illegal possession of ammunition and contravention of the Medicines Control Act. Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Bonnie Nxumalo said the Durban Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation assisted by the Durban Central Visible Policing, Durban K9, Crime Intelligence and National Intervention Unit conducted an operation in a building on Churston Road in Cowie’s Hill.