Alleged killer boyfriend hands himself over to police after two months on the run

Durban - THE man alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend of eight months 15 times and leaving her to die outside her Stanger home last year has handed himself over to police. It is alleged that just after midnight in early October Nomcebo Magudulela, 36, was at her place of residence at Lindelani C section when a known suspect broke into the house and stabbed her multiple times. She ran to a neighbour for help and was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. According to her family the couple had a fight after Magudulela refused to make dumplings for a traditional ceremony for the late mother of the boyfriend as culturally girlfriends were not allowed to do that. They say the boyfriend assaulted her and she ran to hide at a friend’s house and Magudulela had said she was done with the boyfriend who was abusive.

Later that evening Sphamandla Zakhele Ngcobo is alleged to have gone to her home, forced his way in, assaulted and stabbed her.

Yesterday police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 29-year-old had handed himself over to KwaDukuza police on Tuesday.

"We can confirm a 29-year-old suspect handed himself over to the KwaDukuza police on 19 January 2021. He appeared on Wednesday in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court for murder. He appears again in court on 27 January."

This week the Daily News reported Magudulela's family said that in November Ngcobo made contact with her friends, sending them voice notes on Whatsapp and that he was with his family in Stanger over the festive season.

In these voice notes he apologises for what happened, adding he would gain the courage to hand himself over to police.

Magudulela's friends and family learnt of Ngcobo's arrest on social media where people were saying he had been nabbed in Mandeni. They were angry that police had not bothered contacting the family at all.

"So what did police do in investigating the murder, they did nothing. He handed himself over, if he had not then nothing would have been done. The police have not done their job, they are being paid to do nothing waiting for people to hand themselves over," said Manqoba Buthelezi who is Magudulela's cousin.

A friend of Magudulela's, who lives in Lindela and did not want to be named fearing Ngcobo’s allegedly notorious family, said she also saw on Facebook that he had been arrested.

"It's painful that even the family didn't know, it was on social media like it was just rumours that he was caught in Mandeni. To hear from you (Daily News) that he has also even appeared in court without anyone knowing is sad. We wanted to see in court it was really him who has handed himself over."

Daily News