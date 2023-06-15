Alleged killers of metro cop and armed response officer set for court in July

Durban — A security guard and a self-employed metered taxi driver charged with murdering and robbing a member of the Metro Police and a Blue Security armed response officer, will appear in the Durban High Court in July a for pre-trial conference. Hilton Nkosinathi Ndlovu, who was tasked with the security of a ward councillor in the Umlazi area, was shot and killed in June last year near Ekwandeni in the township’s Q section.

Four months later, Premchund Mohanlall a Blue Security armed response officer was gunned down while on duty in Phoenix. Both Ndlovu and Mohanlall had their semi-automatic pistols as well as ammunition stolen. Sphakamiso Jeffery Sosibo and Loyiso Selborne Ncama stand accused of the murders. Sosibo is also charged with the attempted murder of Sithabile Mzulwini, Thembi Fikile Ndlovu, and Thokozani Shozithree who had been with Ndlovu on the night he was killed. The accused are also charged with two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, while Sosibo faces additional charges of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. The State alleges that the accused and another person planned to kill security personnel in the eThekwini area and rob them of their service pistols. They had armed themselves to execute their plan.

“The deceased (Ndlovu) resided in uMlazi and owned a container from which he sold food,” said the State. On the evening of Saturday, June 11, 2022, Ndlovu was with three women. He was armed with his service pistol. According to the State, “After boarding his vehicle, the armed accused and another individual (“the assailants”), approached and started firing at the occupants of the vehicle driven by the now-deceased. He was fatally wounded.”

It is alleged that the assailants then removed Ndlovu’s service pistol and ammunition, and fled on foot. “In a post-mortem report, Dr J Dunga noted the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. At all times, the accused and the assailant acted in concert with a common purpose to commit the crimes,” said the State. In respect of Mohanlall’s murder, the State alleged that on the evening of October 13 last year, Sosibo was driven by Ncama to where the now-deceased was posted.

Sosibo approached him as he was sitting in a company vehicle and shot him once in the head, fatally wounding him. He took his loaded service pistol and fled to Ncama. They sped off in the vehicle driven by Ncama. The post-mortem report lists the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head." Sosibo was later found with illegal possession of 15 rounds of 9mm cartridges of ammunition; 16 rounds of 9mm calibre cartridges of ammunition and a Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol with the serial number erased."