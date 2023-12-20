Alleged Phoenix teacup thieves released on a warning

Durban — Two thieves who stole teacups, among other items, were apprehended and released on a warning in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Their release was condemned by social media users.

KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that the company was alerted to two suspicious people carrying a black bag along Longbury Drive, Phoenix. “Upon further investigation, they were apprehended on Bridgevale (Crescent) where they were found in possession of household items which were believed to be stolen from a family member’s home,” Naidoo said. “SAPS were called out to the scene and the suspects were taken back to the scene of the crime in Evecroft (Place). The goods were returned and the suspects were released on a warning.”

Two suspects were released with a warning after allegedly stealing teacups, among other items, in Phoenix. Picture: KZN VIP Protection Services Reacting to the suspects being released on a warning, this is what Facebook users said: Siveshan Pillay said: “Released on warning. Best joke I heard so far.” Mandy LaDi said theft was theft.

“They should have been charged. Getting off with warnings will only lead to them becoming ‘repeat offenders’ and next time it could be more serious,” LaDi said. Karishma Kerry Maharaj said letting them go might result in them doing something worse tomorrow. Anusha Peters said: “What is the point of reacting to a call and then releasing them? Pointless. This encourages them to continue doing wrong.”

In a similar incident on the Berea, a clothes thief was apprehended and released after no case was opened. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said their Durban ambassador responded to a call when a thief stole clothes off a line on the Berea on Tuesday. He said the ambassador was standing at Berea Park and quickly searched for the suspect.

“The ambassador spotted the perpetrator on Vause Road with the stolen items. A second suspect fled,” Govindasamy said. “The suspect was warned and released.” A clothing thief was let off with a warning after allegedly stealing clothes on the Berea. Picture: PT Alarms WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.