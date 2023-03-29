Durban — Video footage would form part of the State’s evidence in the case against four men facing 14 counts in relation to kidnapping as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances. This emerged in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where the four appeared. Two of them face 12 more counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mthobisi Wonder Shozi, 23, Lebo Nhlakanipho Magwaza, 22, Brian Tyron Charles, 23, and Sbonelo Sxolile Mkhuluisi, 22, are alleged to be linked to a number of robberies at schools in the Pinetown District. Previously, despite the additional counts, the men were adamant that they wanted to apply for bail. However, following another count being added for Charles and Magwaza and with more likely to follow, the gang temporarily abandoned their bail application. The men’s Legal Aid defence, T Ramkissoon, told the court that her instructions were to temporarily abandon bail “until they have all the charges and the dockets have been brought to this court”.

State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu asked that the matter be adjourned for further investigations as a number of witness statements, and the photo album for the identity parade, were still outstanding. She added that there was also video footage outstanding. Mthobisi Wonder Shozi,23, Lebo Nhlakanipho Magwaza,22, Brian Tyron Charles,23, and Sbonelo Sxolile Mkhuluisi,22, are alleged to be linked to a number of robberies at schools in the Pinetown District.Picture: Anelisa Kubheka The initial 14 counts relate to a robbery that took place on February 20 at a Molweni school, where nine teachers were held up at gunpoint and cellphones as well as laptops were taken. The teachers were then allegedly taken and locked inside a classroom.

Shozi and Charles face 12 more counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, where the State alleges that on February 2 at Nazareth Primary, the accused acting in common purpose with others who were not before the court at gunpoint robbed and assaulted 12 teachers at the school. In the commission of the offence it’s alleged that teachers were robbed of their cellphones, a wallet and a wedding ring. On Wednesday, Charles and Magwaza had one more count added in relation to a robbery that allegedly took place at a school in Shongweni on February 8.

In all the counts, a firearm was used in the commission of the crime. The men are expected to appear in court again on May 16.