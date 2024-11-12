Alliance partners slam the ANC in KZN as cracks deepen

Durban — The long-standing historical alliance among the ANC, the SACP and Cosatu is facing turmoil, particularly within the critical province of KwaZulu-Natal. The problems stem from the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) about five months ago, the alliance partners said.

The tensions erupted over the weekend as the South African Civics Organisation (Sanco), another alliance member, officially severed ties with the ANC, dubbing it a “fake” alliance partner. In a candid interview with the Daily News, Sanco provincial secretary Sizwe Cele expressed the frustration shared by many within the alliance, saying that the ANC’s provincial leadership, headed by Siboniso Duma, has “sidelined” other key alliance partners. “We took a decision as provincial executive committee (PEC) of Sanco to terminate our relationship with the ANC because the current leadership has sidelined us,” said Cele.

He further fired a broadside, saying, “The current leadership is killing the alliance. But as Sanco, our support for the ANC is no longer blind. We are not going to give the ANC a blank cheque ever again.” The decision to divorce the ANC, according to Cele, was okayed by Sanco’s PEC, the party’s highest provincial decision-making body, eliminating the need for approval from the National Executive Committee (NEC). “It’s not a new thing. It’s been a year since the alliance held a meeting in KZN. That is why we even got 17% in the elections (29 May). This is not a decision of anger, but it’s a wake-up call for the ANC.”

This is in reference to the ANC losing its majority in KZN for the first time since 2004 after plunging from 54% to 17% during the election. Nationally, the party dropped from 58% to 40%. Sanco, a grassroots organisation formed in 1992, was once led by former president Jacob Zuma as KZN chairperson until June last year, who now leads uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). Despite its former political ties with Zuma, Cele said no decision has been taken on who Sanco would be backing for the upcoming 2026 local elections, which are less than 17 months away.

This uncertainty highlights a drastic shift from years of traditionally supporting the ANC. The sentiment of betrayal appears widespread among the alliance partners in KZN. Edwin Mkhize, the provincial secretary for Cosatu, mirrored Cele’s sentiments, expressing his frustration over the apparent lack of communication and collaboration.

“We don’t know whether the alliance still exists or not,” said Mkhize. Mkhize said the ANC is causing tensions, and distancing itself from the other alliance members in favour of the GNU, which the ANC is part of nationally, Gauteng and KZN, alongside parties such as the DA and the IFP. Adding to the chorus of discontent, Themba Mthembu, provincial secretary of the SACP, confirmed to the Daily News the strained relations, saying: “We have not met with the ANC in the province since the 29th of July. So yes, our relationship is strained.”

At the core of their grievance was the ANC’s post-election decision to join forces with parties like the DA, further deepening a political rift threatening to fracture the alliance irreparably. Mthembu has previously bemoaned the ANC’s decision to team up with parties like the DA. As the alliance that fought against the repressive apartheid laws is evidently on shaky grounds, the ANC is racing against time to regain its footing ahead of the 2026 local polls.

ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele denied the alliance partners’ claims. “The ANC in alliance has been working well. We managed to convene an alliance secretariat, alliance council and the alliance summit, all within the current term of office. However, alliance partners are independent organisations with their political views. As the ANC, we commit to engage them internally.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.