DURBAN - THE National Freedom Party has called on the KwaZulu-Natal government to allow informal traders to operate in the townships. This comes as Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede led a blitz in Chesterville, where container shops operating without licenses were shut down for operating illegally.

The shut down was part of the province-wide launch of Business Regulation Programme conducted jointly with the eThekwini Municipality.

"We have been able to close down some of the illegal businesses trading without permits. We have removed some of the illegally-erected trading structures," Zikalala said.

The NFP said it was against the “forceful removal of black businesses”.

“This war turned on our black businesses especially the youth and women by removing and towing their business structures is the opposite of radical transformation agenda MEC Sihle Zikalala is preaching throughout the province of KwaZulu Natal,” said NFP spokesperson Sabelo Sigudu.

He said the city and the provincial government should instead focus on eliminating illegal immigrants from operating in the CBD.

“We believe that the time has come for black people to unite and defend one another against all those who are trying to take away the main sources of your income. Local Economy of people in township must be regulated in a manner that will ensure their businesses are not taken away from them and the government needs to remove red tapes for informal businesses because some of their businesses are ruined by people who never got a chance to sit in classrooms,” he said.

The NFP called on KZN Premier Willies Mchunu to intervene against the programme which Sigudu described as “barbaric”.

Daily News