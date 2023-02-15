AmaZulu and Thule make a difference with back-to-school campaign

Durban — The AmaZulu and Thule Back-to-School Campaign has seen both partners hand over 60 pairs of Toughees school shoes to Usuthu Primary School pupils in Nongoma recently. The school has had a tough few years after torrential rainfalls and floods led to half the school’s roofing giving way.

School principal Bhekumusa Mbatha’s little scholars expressed their gratitude in an ingoma dance as they chanted most of the club’s songs. Mbatha said he was grateful for the club visit that put smiles on pupils’ faces. “The school is situated in a rural area where it is not as appealing as other areas the club may be used to,” said Mbatha.

AmaZulu Community Trust programmes manager Mpho Dintwa thanked club partner Thule for coming on board and “making a positive impact in the community”. AmaZulu marketing co-ordinator Zama Nene hands over shoes to a young pupil. Picture: Supplied Last week, Dintwa and the AmaZulu marketing team visited Mthethomusha Primary School in Pietermaritzburg where 60 pupils received their “perfect pairs”, thanks to Thule. Meanwhile, last month, in one of its crime-fighting strategies, the Department of Correctional Services in KwaZulu-Natal donated 100 pairs of shoes to poor school pupils at Khuthala Primary School in uMlazi.

When correctional centres (prisons) began experiencing overcrowding, the department came up with strategies to discourage school children from dropping out of schools and becoming criminals, said acting head of Community Corrections at Durban Westville prison Zandile Dlamini. One of the strategies was to adopt schools and support children from poor households. Dlamini said the department felt the plan was important because the number of juveniles in prison was also increasing. Apart from dressing kids, Dlamini said they also brought offenders to the adopted school to cut grass and do other maintenance.