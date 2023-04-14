AmaZulu FC shot-stopper Veli Mothwa’s journey inspired by great late SA goalkeeper

Durban — AmaZulu FC goalkeeper Veli “Ter Stegen Mavalaza” Mothwa began his football journey at the age of eight after being inspired by late Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Arthur Bartman. The 32-year-old father of two was born in Mamelodi, Pretoria. He said through Bartman’s influence, he started out as a keeper immediately in primary school instead of playing outfield. He said that he did not play for any football clubs prior to school.

“My best football memory before turning professional was playing in the Chappies Little League when I was nine. Here, we got to play other teams outside Mamelodi,” said Mothwa. His educational journey began at Boikgantsho Primary School in Mamelodi before attending Gatang Secondary School. He left school in Grade 11 as he needed to work to earn money. Mothwa signed his first professional contract with Sanang Diatla FC in the ABC Motsepe League (previously Vodacom League) in January 2011.

Mothwa was with the team until March. From there, he moved to Baroka FC in June 2011. Mothwa won the Vodacom League with Baroka that season but they lost the 2011/12 play-offs and did not get promoted. The following season (2012/13) they won the league again and this time they won promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championships (formerly National First Division). Baroka finished fourth in the division. AmaZulu FC goalkeeper Veli Mothwa during his teenage years. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Mothwa then joined Chippa United, where he played for a season before a six-month loan back to Baroka FC in the 2015/16 season. At the end of the 2015/16 season, Baroka got promoted to the DStv Premiership.

“During 2016/17 I was representing Chippa United, since the loan spell ended. I did not play for the next three seasons due to constant changes in personnel – coaches and new keepers – and that also resulted in me not being the first-choice goalkeeper. My first PSL game was in November 2019 against AmaZulu, which we won 2-0. I was also captain of the side on that occasion,” Mothwa said. He was a Chippa United player until December 2020. He then joined AmaZulu FC, his current club. He said that the 2020/21 season was good as he was a part of the side that finished second. “In terms of the national team, I made my debut against Botswana during the Cosafa Cup in 2021. It was great as it was the first time representing the nation. We finished the tournament as champions and without conceding a goal. It will be a memory I will never forget,” said Mothwa.

He said three games stood out for him in his career. “For club level, my highlights were Chippa v Chiefs in 2020 whilst I was a Chippa player; Amazulu v TP Mazembe in Democratic Republic of Congo during a CAF Champions League game in 2021; nationally, my highlight was the Cosafa Cup final,” said Mothwa. Mothwa said a personal milestone was when he was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the 2021 Cosafa Cup and that he was a DStv Premiership Player of the Month winner during the 2020/21 season.

“I am not happy with the team’s current position. With the last games, I want us to get all of those points so we can secure a top-eight position,” said Mothwa. During his spare time, Mothwa listens to Limpopo music called skompo. He has a 9-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter.