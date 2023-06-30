AmaZulu FC’s Spanish ‘magician’ arrives

Durban — AmaZulu FC supporters gathered at the King Shaka International Airport on Thursday to welcome Spanish “magician” Pablo Martin, who was recently announced as the head coach of AmaZulu FC for three seasons. Martin, the former Simba SC head coach and former assistant coach at Real Madrid, promised AmaZulu FC great days during his spell.

“We are going to work very hard,” he said. “I promise good things for the team. “I’m really happy. I was not expecting this beautiful welcome with all these people here and the club’s president.

“I’m coming here with a lot of expectations for the next seasons. I’m already feeling at home and I think we will achieve great things with the club. “Hopefully, I will have more time with the club. I feel this is the real club for me,” Martin said. CLUB President Sandile Zungu welcomes the new AmaZulu FC coach, Pablo Franco Martin, at the King Shaka International Airport on Thursday | TUMI PAKKIES African News Agency (ANA) AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu said it was all in Martin’s hands as they would give him everything he needed.

“We will give him time and support. Our expectations from his first season is to finish in the top 4 or at least top 8. Then next season we are aiming high for the cups and CAF champions. This season our fans should expect more of a modern football with an attacking style or offensive brand of football. “We welcome you (Martin), and it is all up to you. Everyone is fully behind you. It is in your hands, you can even stay a decade if you are doing well,” said Zungu. Zungu said they were very excited and that fans would see more young players emerging at AmaZulu. He said the new coach’s experience from Spain and Tanzania would benefit the club hugely.

The CEO of AmaZulu FC, Sinenjabulo Zungu, said they had yet to decide on the transfer market. “We are waiting for the coach to assess the players first before we decide on the transfer market. So that he will tell us the type of players he is looking for. “Other than that it is still early. We don’t want to put pressure on him. The reason we chose him is his experience and technical ability.”