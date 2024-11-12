Ambassador Chen Bo discusses true multilateralism and its significance for Africa

In a thought-provoking interview with the Daily News and other international media, Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo, General Secretary of the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center, emphasised the significance of true multilateralism in fostering unity and cooperation across Africa's diverse socio-cultural landscape. This discourse comes in the wake of an international conference aimed at practising true multilateralism and enhancing the global governance system, coinciding with the release of the comprehensive report titled "True Multilateralism: Conceptual Development, Core Essence and China's Practice."

Ambassador Chen articulated a vision of multilateralism that advocates for open and inclusive cooperation, underscoring the importance of respecting Africa's cultural and linguistic diversity. "The African people have every right to choose their own development path in light of their national conditions," she stated. The ambassador firmly rejected any external interference in Africa's internal affairs and development choices, asserting that other countries should focus on supporting Africa's growth rather than imposing foreign models.

Highlighting the responsibilities of developed nations, Chen called for an increase in investments and support mechanisms tailored to African needs. She stressed that strengthening solidarity and cooperation within Africa is vital. "Seeking common ground while shelving differences, and building up the maximum consensus are essential to fostering strength through unity among African countries," she noted, pointing to the broader implications of this approach for the continent's development. The concept of "true multilateralism" was initially presented by President Xi Jinping in April 2021 at the Boao Forum for Asia, where he called for a collective response to global challenges.

Ambassador Chen elaborated on this, stating that in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions, security disruptions, and ineffective governance, true multilateralism emerges as a necessary solution for humanity. It represents a unifying alternative to both unilateralism and what she termed 'pseudo-multilateralism,' which she argued damages the credibility of international institutions like the United Nations. The newly released report presents a detailed analysis of what constitutes true multilateralism and its distinction from pseudo-multilateralism, which often masquerades as collective action while actually serving unilateral interests. "The principles of fairness, justice, openness and inclusiveness must govern our interactions to address these global challenges," Chen underscored.

Additionally, the report elaborates on China's proactive stance in implementing the principles of true multilateralism, aligning with a vision of shared futures for mankind. It reinforces the call for a robust UN framework, advocating for equal participation of all countries in international affairs. As global challenges grow more complex, Ambassador Chen said true multilateralism offers a path forward. “By embracing cooperative mechanisms that respect and harness the unique strengths of each nation and region, especially Africa, the international community may yet find a consensus capable of addressing the pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges of our time,” she said.