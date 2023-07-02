Ambulance crashes while transporting pregnant woman

Durban — A pregnant woman was in the back of a government ambulance when it crashed into a bakkie in Oakford, Verulam, on Sunday afternoon. According to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, an ambulance transporting a pregnant woman crashed into the back of a bakkie on Oakford Road in Oakford.

Balram said that Rusa members were called to the scene at around 2.13pm. “On arrival, it was established that a 27-year-old woman who is seven months pregnant was in the process of being transferred from Osindisweni Hospital to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital when the Mercedes-Benz ambulance collided with a blue Mitsubishi Triton,” Balram said. A 27-year-old woman who is seven months pregnant was being transferred from one hospital to another when the ambulance crashed into the back of a bakkie in Oakford. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Balram said that according to the driver of the bakkie, he accidentally forced the vehicle into park which caused it to suddenly come to a stop.

“Five children aged between 5 and 7 were seated at the rear of the bakkie at the time of the collision,” Balram said. “No serious injuries were reported.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated road accident, a family is looking for answers after a family member died in hospital after being run over during a high-speed chase on the Phoenix Highway just after Hannaford on Friday evening.

KZN VIP Protection Services’ Gareth Naidoo said that KZN VIP medics were called out to the scene by a passer-by after they requested a private ambulance. “Upon arrival, the KZN VIP medics determined the patient sustained life-threatening injuries and required advanced life support (ALS) intervention. Unfortunately, there was no ALS available and the patient was stabilised before being rapidly transported to hospital for further medical intervention,” Naidoo said. Naidoo said that it is believed that the patient died in the early hours of the morning.