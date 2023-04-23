Ambulance service transports mom and boy with legs broken in N3 crash from KZN to Gauteng

Durban — A private ambulance service availed itself on Saturday to transport a boy who had both his legs broken in the N3 crash alongside his mother from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said that the crash left 3-year-old Ndalo with two broken legs and he and his mom Cleo stranded in KZN.

“Through the power of social media and some amazing people coming together, we heard about his story, and that he and his mother were faced with an awful trip back on a bus after being discharged from the hospital yesterday (on Friday),” Meyrick said. “IPSS Medical made the decision to step in, making contact with the family and Ndalo’s surgeons, and this morning (Saturday) he was transported back home to Gauteng comfortably and safely in one of our ambulances.” Meyrick sent a thank you to DA councillors and members of the public who have stepped up to assist this young boy and have shown immense love and support for this family.

IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the appeal and offered to get Cleo and Ndalo home from KZN to Gauteng in one of their ambulances. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Earlier, uMngeni Local Municipality ward 6 councillor Kate Janse van Rensburg said “they are home”, referring to Ndalo and Cleo. “A massive shout out to IPSS Medical Rescue for jumping to the appeal and offering to get Cleo and her chatty little boy home,” Janse van Rensburg said. She said that when she met Cleo at the hospital on Friday she had a glow and videos say the same thing about her little patient.

“The stress of the way home was lifted when Dylan and his team said they would get them home and the cherry on top was all the gifts and toys for the trip. You and your team have been incredible,” Van Rensburg said. “And to every single person that contributed to the stay in our home towns whilst operations and recovery took place. Thank you! “I can’t wait to hear of the healing process from Cleo in weeks and months to come. We know it’s a long road ahead, and we are all thinking about you during this time, xx,” Van Rensburg added.