ANC at national level is in ICU, warns Phumlile Mthiyane

DURBAN - THE African National Congress at the national level is in the “ICU”, and only its members and leaders at all levels can rescue and bring the party back to its former glory. This was a warning by ANC Lower South Coast Regional Task Team convenor Phumlile Mthiyane on her welcoming remarks to delegates at the regional lekgotla held at the Port Shepstone Civic Centre on Friday and Saturday. The Daily News, was reporting live from the Lekgotla. Mthiyane called for members to do some introspection and for members to understand that the party is for the people, and not for individuals. “We don’t own the ANC, it is for the people. We found it here many years ago after it was formed. We need to deal with hatred and do away with cabals. At the national level the ANC is in the ICU but it is us, it must start with us to rescue our glorious movement. The ANC is dealing with corruption, it is cleaning itself up and we the members and leaders from all levels have a vital role to play to see the success of this (cleaning) process,” Mthiyane said.

The LSC lekgotla takes place a few months before the local government elections that will take place at a time when the ruling party is troubled by internal matters including the implication of certain high-ranking leaders in the state capture saga.

The state of service delivery in the LSC region by the ANC-led municipality was one of the burning issues debated during the closed sessions of the lekgotla.

ANC provincial treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube echoed some of Mthiyane’s sentiments.

Giving her political input, Dube-Ncube called for branches and their leadership in the lower south coast region to work together to win the coming election.

She said service delivery in the five municipalities under Ugu is a mixed bag of the good, the bad and the ugly.

“We can improve this without pointing fingers. If we point fingers and fight among ourselves the opposition is gaining momentum. We had a written commitment to the people in some of the areas around the region that we will provide them with water and electricity. If that has not happened, let’s not fight. Let’s identify the challenges and work on them,” Dube-Ncube said.

She warned delegates that there were people who benefitted when there were divisions within the alliance (ANC, SACP, Cosatu and Sanco).

“There are people who benefit from the divisions within the Alliance. They benefit when the SACP and Cosatu are weak. They benefit when SANCO is weak or doesn’t exist. When the Alliance was formed, it was not for social convenience. We must never allow our political differences to get in the way of the prosperity of our people that we should be focusing on,” Dube-Ncube said.

She called on the delegates to channel their energies towards discussions on how to rebuild and strengthen the alliance in this region.

“This Lekgotla must therefore discuss how to ensure that the Regional Alliance Secretariat, Regional Alliance Political Council and the Regional Alliance Summit meetings are convened religiously. The regularity of these meetings will assist in improving communication and understanding of challenges faced by the ANC in the region – in the province and in the whole country. You will also be able to discuss, share successes and communicate these with the public. This will help change the perception because the media has succeeded to paint a state of paralysis within the ANC and the alliance. Maybe the media is correct because we are very silent. We are not vocal about our successes and we also keep quiet about challenges we are facing instead of being honest”.

“Attacking each other publicly and on social media tends to undermine our revolution and creates an impression of a weak ANC and an Alliance that is on its deathbed. Let us hold hands and address these challenges so that we are not judged harshly by history. We should not be remembered as having presided over the collapse of the ANC and the Alliance,” she said.

