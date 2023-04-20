ANC, coalition partners march to IFP-led uThukela District Municipality in sex-for-jobs scandal protest

Durban – Ladysmith was expected to come to a grinding halt on Thursday as the ANC together, with coalition partners, gathered to march to the IFP-led uThukela District Municipality offices. In a statement issued by the party on Wednesday, it said part of the reason why it decided to take to the streets was because of IFP's failure to act against its councillor who was caught on an audio clip apparently engaging in a sexual act with a municipal employee in return for renewing her contract.

The march was expected to begin at Kandahar Sports Ground and move through the town to hand over the memorandum to the district municipality officials The party said the march marked the beginning of sustained community-based protests against sex-for-jobs scandals involving the IFP in the district municipality. The ANC, “as the leader of society”, would lead this march in support of helpless women who have been subjected to sexual exploitation in the IFP-controlled district, the party added.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo will lead the march, together with the leadership of Josiah Gumede Region, as well leaders of trade unions, according to the statement issued by the ANC. ANC coalition partners, which include the EFF, NFP, NPA (National People's Assembly), as well as smaller parties, were expected to join the march, adding more pressure on the IFP-led district over the various allegations against the party leadership. Also expected to join were women, community, and faith-based organisations, as well as residents who will hold hands in a show of public display of outrage against sexual misconduct, according to the statement.

"Importantly, the march should also be viewed within the context of the ANC's response to a call from innocent municipal workers who are tired of being converted into agents of criminal networks. Municipal workers have also expressed outrage at the IFP's failure to act against sexual misconduct," concludes the statement. The march came as the ANC-led coalition tries to remove the IFP from power following the collapse of its marriage with EFF. The opposition has a total of of 17 councillors, while the IFP with its partners have 16. This means that if a motion of no confidence meeting succeeds, the lFP could lose power. IFP had suspended its councillor who was allegedly caught having sex with a municipal employee but according to the opposition, he is very much part of the council and attends all meetings.