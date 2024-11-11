ANC KZN intensifies fight on food poisoning and counterfeit goods

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has urged its ward councillors to convene community meetings and mobilise members of the public to stop buying counterfeit goods from spaza shops. This, it said, was to intensify efforts against food poisoning and contamination incidents among school-aged children.

There had been numerous food poisoning incidents in the province with some reported in Mtubatuba, Ulundi and the South Coast. As a result, the KZN Department of Education issued a circular with guidelines aimed at regulating vendors selling food to pupils in schools and nearby premises. The party added that deployees across all spheres of government, including mayors in ANC-controlled municipalities will make unannounced visits and raids, as part of efforts to protect consumers. It said its provincial chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, Mafika Mndebele would lead efforts targeted towards addressing the scourge.

“Our deployees, ANC Provincial Chair Cde Siboniso Duma, in his capacity as MEC for Transport and Human Settlements will also ensure that roadblocks are intensified to intercept the movements of counterfeit and expired foods. In addition, there are millions of communities living in houses built by Human Settlements; in this regard, an awareness campaign will be intensified by the Department of Human Settlements. “The deputy chair, Cde Nomagugu Simelane, in her capacity as MEC for Health, will also roll out health awareness campaigns in various public health institutions. The Deputy Secretary, Cde Sipho Hlomuka in his capacity as the MEC for Education will also ensure that spaza shops and hawkers selling food to learners comply with health and safety standards,” the ANC KZN stated. The province said its plan resonated with the sentiments of the party, relayed by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, which includes proper regulation of spaza shops and enforcement of health and safety standards, and ensuring that all spaza shops close down and register afresh to ensure that only suitable people served the communities.

Economist Dawie Roodt said that while he commended the exercise of educating the public, he was however sceptical about the implementation of roadblocks. He said there have been some food poisoning, but in many cases, it was simply rat poison that got into the food. He highlighted that that the closure of spaza shops would not be practical.

“So, if you ban the spaza shops, all that will happen is that people will have to walk further or drive further and they will incur a lot of further costs, and that will certainly not be good for the economy,” Roodt said. Themba Mkhize, chairperson of the Concerned Informal Traders organisation said, the major problem was with government officials who engaged in corruption and allowed foreign nationals to run their businesses without proper documentation. He said this ultimately had a ripple effect on the public which was subjected to products and services that were not of good quality. “It is very deep because they come here and get benefits. They work for themselves and do not pay taxes. So, what is the use of them doing business here when they cannot even employ any locals?

Meanwhile, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) KZN, in partnership with the provincial Department of Health recently convened an emergency meeting with district municipal health services managers and relevant stakeholders to coordinate a response to the growing reports of incidents of contaminated food. Spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance on Health Dr Karl le Roux expressed his party’s concern over the recent poisoning cases that have claimed the lives of several children in the country. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.