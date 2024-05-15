ANC leaders tackle ‘abuse of Midlands farm dwellers’

LUNGANI ZUNGU Durban — The ANC-led provincial government has lashed out at the DA-governed uMngeni Local Municipality, accusing it of turning a blind eye to “human rights violations” against farmworkers in the Midlands-based municipality.

The bone of contention for the leaders of the provincial government was the alleged demolition of houses and digging up the remains of a child who was buried in a farm under the uMngeni Local Municipality led by the DA’s Chris Pappas as mayor. Thembisile Thusi who had her house demolished on a farm allegedly by the owner said: “It is painful that we are being treated like this by this farm owner. He demolished my house that I had built with my hard-earned money.” She said she had opened a criminal case against the farm owner after the intervention of community leaders. However, when the matter went to the High Court, it was referred to the Land Claims Court.

Ntombinkulu Dlamini also had cattle allegedly impounded by a farm owner because they had allegedly been trespassing on the property. “We hope that the intervention of the ANC will yield results for all the people who have been abused by the bully farm owners in uMngeni Municipality,” Dlamini said. MEC for Economic Development and Environmental Affairs Siboniso Duma visited the area on Sunday with the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Super Zuma, the mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mzimkhulu Thebolla and Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.

“There is evidence that farmworkers in this municipality have their human rights violated and they remain isolated,” said Duma. “Yesterday (Sunday), more than 10 000 farm dwellers and community members expressed their appreciation following my interventions as the Champion of Operation Sukuma Sakhe in uMgungundlovu District.” Duma, in his capacity as the ANC provincial chairperson, promised Thusi a new house. He also said a farm would be bought for farm dwellers and an Agri Village established.

Dean Macpherson, the DA provincial chairperson slammed the ANC, accusing it of planting a false story. “The DA in KZN condemns the desperate and morally bankrupt actions by the ANC headed up by Siboniso Duma, who was masquerading as the MEC for Economic Development, with the support of Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza, who attempted to stir up racial tensions in the DA-run municipality of uMngeni by planting a story that a farmer had demolished a farmworker’s house.” He said the ANC embarked on a “shocking plan to plant a false story with the media which has now been exposed as a lie” instead of using funds to advance agriculture and create jobs in the area. “These “divide-and-rule” tactics of the ANC are similar to what the apartheid regime used to.”