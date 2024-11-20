ANC moves to fix alliance after Sanco’s dramatic split

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is urgently trying to mend its strained relationship with the South African Civics Organisation (Sanco) after the latter announced it was severing ties, labelling the alliance as “fake.” Following a meeting led by ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma on Sunday, efforts are under way to prevent the fallout from escalating into a complete rupture.

A dramatic turn of events unfolded last week when Sanco officially declared its divorce from the ANC, citing numerous grievances surrounding the perceived sidelining by the ANC’s provincial leadership. Sanco provincial secretary Sizwe Cele recently shared his discontent in a candid interview with the Daily News, revealing that the lack of communication has become untenable. “We decided as the provincial executive committee (PEC) of Sanco to terminate our relationship because the current leadership has sidelined us,” Cele said.

On Tuesday, Cele told the Daily News that Sanco was talking with the ANC to map a way forward amid the political impasse between the long-standing alliance partners. He wouldn’t be drawn into commenting further, saying that an official statement will be released once the talks have been concluded. This rift has raised alarms within the alliance, prompting an emergency meeting on Monday, attended by key representatives from the Congress of the South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

These discussions aim to address the growing tensions and to explore pathways for reconciliation. Costu provincial secretary, Edwin Mkhize, confirmed that talks were progressing in the hopes that Sanco will rejoin the alliance soon. He emphasised that the ANC was determined not to lose any members at this point ahead of the 2026 local government elections. The ANC's provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, said the party is committed to collaboration with its alliance partners. He stated that the alliance will be releasing a formal statement following a political council meeting to address the concerns raised by Sanco and other partners.

“We managed to convene an alliance secretariat, alliance council, and the alliance summit, all within the current term of office,” Mndebele said. In the wake of Sanco’s departure, political analyst Sipho Seepe weighed in, suggesting that the alliance was experiencing unprecedented turmoil. “The alliance is at its all-time low because of the cracks that have been building up for a long time. The ANC is failing to lead the alliance due to infighting,” Seepe said, adding that the Government of National Unity was on shaky ground.

The GNU includes parties such as the DA, the IFP, the PAC and the Patriotic Alliance nationally, while in KZN, it comprises of the IFP-ANC-DA and the NFP. The discussions held between the ANC and Sanco are seen as a positive step towards healing the rift and restoring trust. Sanco has repeatedly claimed that the ANC went into the elections without collaborating or sharing strategies. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.