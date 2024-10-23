ANC reappoints ‘clueless’ EFF leader to a key position in eThekwini

Durban — It's cooperation not coalition. This is how Economic Freedom Fighters eThekwini caucus leader Themba Mvubu describes his reappointment back to his position as chairperson of the Human Settlements committee. Mvubu, who was sacked by the ANC describing him as clueless and out of his depth chairperson of the same committee was reappointed on Tuesday by the same ANC with the support of the Government of Provincial Unity partner, the IFP.

Responding to the question of whether this means voting with the ANC again, Mvubu said it was not a coalition but rather a cooperation, adding that the party will vote on an issue to issue basis. “It's cooperation not coalition. We are going to maintain our opposition stance. If we don't agree with what the ANC would be proposing we will not vote with them but if we agree we will vote like we did before. We never lost our vigour while I was serving in the same committee,” said Mvubu. The EFF was not the first choice for the position since the ANC offered it to the DA's Thabani Mthethwa who was prevented by his party because of its differences with the ANC on how to deal with the water challenges in eThekwini. Mvubu promised to tackle issues head-on, saying he is not promising any magic but working together with other stakeholders he would turn this around.

The committee was reconfigured and divided into two to cater for IFP which accepted the offer. The reconfiguration resulted in a new portfolio which was named Trading Services where electricity, Water and Sanitation and Cleaning and Solid Waste units fall under. Mvubu’s portfolio incorporates Human Settlements (Housing), Engineering and Transport. Reacting to the reappointment of Mvubu, the DA’s Thabani Mthethwa said his poor performance had led to last year’s poor state of readiness to welcome tourists during the festive season due to the collapse of infrastructure, which resulted in many beaches in the city being closed and a loss in tourism revenue. Mthethwa said Mvubu’s reappointment was laughable since it was the same ANC that released a statement after he was recalled and referred to him as “clueless and out of his depth”.