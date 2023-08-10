ANC sees poverty as enemy No1

Durban — The ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has called poverty “enemy number one”. They also made a clarion call on all provincial government departments to roll up their sleeves and combine forces into improving the lives of the people, especially the marginalised and those residing in rural areas.

The ANC leadership made the call during a breakfast engagement with the media in Umhlanga on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening ties and the working relationship between the two stakeholders. Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo emphasised the importance of maintaining good relations between the ANC and the Fourth Estate. He said even though the two may at times seemed to be at loggerheads, in fact, the government needed the media to act as its “mouthpiece” in order to spread the news to the public.

He added the media also needed the government as a source of news and other aspects, such as being its source of revenue. Provincial chairperson and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), MEC Siboniso Duma said the new provincial leadership's one year in office had made inroads. "Our position as the ANC is that this is the time for ANC leadership to take responsibility for the failures and successes of the ANC government. We accept that ANC leaders must be ready to take the blame and accept the praises in equal measure.

“We must focus on the strengthening of job-creation, ensuring provision of water, electricity and crime-prevention efforts”. Duma said they recognised the important role of alliance partners towards the attainment of these outcomes:

“Crime-free KwaZulu-Natal where all communities feel safe.

Adequate access to water, electricity and other basic services.

Decent houses for all.

Welfare for vulnerable groups and improved standard of living.

Food security for all.

Improved education and skilled population.

Healthy communities through sports and recreation.

Thriving rural and township economies.

Increased support for small businesses in the informal sector.

Access to economic opportunities and job creation.

"When we assumed office we declared poverty as public enemy number one, of which we committed to throw our full weight behind poverty eradication. We ensured the ANC government adopted a Poverty Eradication Programme and other interventions. Duma said through EDTEA: "We are focusing on small enterprises in toilet paper manufacturing.

There are existing small enterprises in bakery and confectionery in the township and rural areas. The intention is to ensure that every rural area has these bakeries.

We are supporting small enterprises in detergents and chemical cleaning products manufacturing. “Poverty has once again returned to decimate even those whose lives had improved at the end of apartheid. Corruption, crime, violence, gender-based and feminine, aggravated by alcohol and drug abuse have reached epidemic proportions. On education, he said the focus was being placed on language literacy, maths and science abilities as these were key to economic growth and development.

“We are satisfied with the progress in relation to the building of new clinics and re-purposing of district hospitals into regional hospitals. “We are determined to steam ahead with our plans to build a new modern hospital in the northern part of the province. “The taxi industry is the only sector that is left to survive on violence and general instability. Violence in the industry often spills over to affect education and business in general,” Duma said