ANC shares plans to win 2024 elections

Durban — The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has divulged plans of strengthening its alliance to ensure victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections. ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo addressed the media at the ANC KZN provincial offices in Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme House on Wednesday.

Mtolo said that the ANC will turn its focus on the issues of developments in the KZN government, a united front against crime, a response to socio-economic challenges and plans for the elections. Over the years, the victory of the ANC in this province was as a result of the level of unity and cohesion within the ANC and its partners in the tripartite alliance, he said. “We are referring to the South African Communist Party, Congress of South African Trade Unions and South African National Civics Organisation, and those who are already writing an obituary in anticipation of the death of the alliance in this province will be disappointed,” said Mtolo.

He said the Provincial Executive Committees has agreed on holding regular KZN alliance secretariat meetings, conveying political council and alliance summit gatherings. “Our main focus will be on governance matters, especially how to handle issues reflecting on the role of state owned entities in the development agenda, challenges facing municipalities and the performance of the ANC in the by-elections and building a stronger alliance from the lower structures up to the provincial level,” Mtolo said. Given the fact that we are in the Workers Month, we note that the ANC-led government has made so much progress in the rights of workers, Mtolo said.