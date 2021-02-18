ANCWL calls on Senzo Mchunu to ’step aside’ amid sexual harassment allegations

Durban - The ANC Women’s League is calling for ANC NEC member and Department of Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu to step aside from the party and government positions while he clears his name on the sexual harassment allegations against him.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Women’s League reiterated its stance that the organisation stands with the victims of violence against women and children.

“This stance will not change even with the allegations against Cde Senzo Mchunu. Consistent with our stance, Cde Senzo Mchunu must do the honourable thing and step aside from both the ANC and government while he clears his name. We were aware of the allegations against him when they happened and we knew of the ANC process to align with the outcome of the CCMA awarded to the victim. We supported the victim then and we still support her now. To the best of our knowledge the matter was to be resolved internally by the ANC because the victim had approached the ANC as her employer. However, we will make follow ups to make sure that the victim is supported and is not victimised for standing up and is treated fairly by the ANC,” ANCWL Secretary General Meokgo Matuba said in the statement.

She said their position and commitment will never change because of the status of any individual in society.

“We strongly believe that we are all equal before the eyes of the law and we also know how the very same law has continuously failed victims of violence against women and children. Our stance will not change even on allegations against NEC members of the ANC, those in government or the executive,” she said.