Anger after some schools withhold reports over unpaid school fees

Durban - THE Department of Education has warned that no school will be allowed to withhold progress reports of pupils whose parents have not settled their school fees. Schools will officially close on Tuesday, and already some Durban schools have issued communication to parents, some through pupils, that progress reports will only be issued to pupils with paid up school fees. Parents who spoke to Daily News said they were worried that their children would spend their Christmas holidays without knowing whether they had passed their grade. A parent from a school in Durban south said she has been without a job since April this year. She could not put food on the table since she lost her job, let alone pay school fees for two of her daughters.

“It's frustrating because schools are well aware of the challenges we as parents faced this year. They themselves were not at work for the better part of the year, fortunately for them, they were paid, unlike some of us who were out of jobs until today,” said a parent who did not want to be named.

She said the school wanted her to commit to a debit order despite her losing her job.

“It's been a challenging year. As the Covid-19 cases continue to increase, people like myself are losing hope of going back to work any time soon,”she said.

Another parent from KwaMashu called for the department to intervene.

“We as parents are not running away from the fact that we owe school fees, but we believe that schools should not put pressure on us especially due to what we are going through. How do we commit to paying this debt when we are unemployed. The reality is that we have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and no one is willing to listen to us, let alone come up with ways of assisting us when it comes to school fees,” she said.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said schools were not allowed to withhold the progress reports, but parents should also take responsibility by going to schools and negotiating.

“Parents themselves must go to school to make arrangements. What parents do is they avoid going to schools to negotiate or discuss the school fees, they expect schools to negotiate with their children. Parents need to take responsibility,” he said.

KZN Parents Association chairperson Vee Gani said he had received a number of complaints from parents on this issue and had reported it to the department.

“Some parents are deliberately not paying although they are in a position to pay, and there are those who cannot afford to pay. One of the complaints I received was from a single mother who lost her job due to the lockdown and cannot pay her daughter's school fees. She was not issued with her daughter's report last week," said Gani.

He had also received complaints that some schools were also refusing to reserve space for pupils whose parents had not paid school fees in full and not paid re registration fees for next year.

“It is illegal to withhold reports and it is illegal to refuse a pupil space just because they have not paid a re-registration fee. I have advised parents not to avoid going to school and explain their situation and make arrangements if possible,”said Gani.

Daily News