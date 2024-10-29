Animal activist urges public to protect pets during fireworks

Durban — An animal activist has called for the public to be considerate of animals while they enjoy themselves during the fireworks season starting this week. The call comes from animal activist and 2023 Influential Women Award winner Reshani Panday Garib ahead of Diwali this week and Guy Fawkes soon after.

“As we all know we had many cases in the past, where animals lost their lives through fireworks and this is absolutely crucial that people practice safety and keep their fur babies safe,” Garib said. She said loving and crying for animals is who she is and what she stands for. Garib explained that while most people enjoy the fireworks festivities, many pets become highly distressed by fireworks.

“Many animal rescue organisations receive dozens of calls relating to fireworks, especially around Diwali and Guy Fawkes, including animal injuries, frightened animals, missing pets and, occasionally, abuse of animals,” Garib said. “The loud noises and bright flashes of light can be very frightening to animals, and many animals become highly distressed. This can lead to animals running away frantically and most times end up getting knocked down. “Animals are not toys so don’t experiment on them with fireworks, it is illegal and you could face legal action. The noise of fireworks causes many animals’ hearts to race, therefore causing panic attacks.”

Garib said she is Hindu and also celebrates Diwali, to her knowledge, Diwali is a colourful celebration of lights and it should be celebrated with colourful safe fireworks. “I encourage Hindus and all who are celebrating to consider animals and even babies, and buy fireworks that are not noisy and more colourful,” Garib said. Reshani Panday Garib. | Supplied She said some animals have a fireworks phobia and may need to be treated with medication.

On medication for animals, Garib said: “If you are administering calming medication for your pets, make sure they are not chained up as these medications do not sedate them completely and in an attempt to find safety they may hurt themselves or even strangle themselves to death. It is advisable to keep them in a room, with some soft music on or with the television on.” She said calming pills should be administered according to vets’ advice and some pharmacies are giving free calming medication. Do not wait until Diwali Day to start looking for calming pills, as it may be very difficult to find them, she added.

“Let’s be considerate of our fur babies, they have no voice, they depend on us to protect them so let's not hurt them whilst we enjoy ourselves,” Garib said. Safety tips: Never let fireworks near animals.

Stay home with your pet – they will be less stressed with someone they trust close by. Keep them indoors:

Ensure your cat or dog has somewhere comforting in the house to hide, like a room or a box in a room.

Both cats and dogs should be microchipped and have a collar and identification tag with your contact details on it. So, if your pet panics and runs away, it will help to reunite you with your pet.

Try to behave calmly and reassuringly. Take special care of elderly or nervous pets.

Don’t forget small pets like rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens. Have them tucked away or even inside for the night.

Contact your vet or SPCA for calming pills and directions on giving them to your pet. "My message to all of you is if you see an animal being abused, neglected or stray please report it to any animal organisation, SPCA or myself and we will make sure to get help to that animal, also all information is strictly confidential, let us be their voice," Garib said. For more information, you can email Garib at [email protected]