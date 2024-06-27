Another alleged drug dealer arrested in Chatsworth

Durban — Another alleged drug dealer was arrested in Chatsworth on Tuesday. Earlier, police and private security companies arrested a suspect for possession of drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a 38-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs after his arrest in Lusaka, Chatsworth. “The suspect appeared before Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on June 25 and the matter was remanded to September 18,” Ngcobo said. Elaborating on the incident, PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said information was received from Crime Intelligence of a man dealing drugs in the Lusaka area.

“Crime Intelligence, together with the Metro Drug Team, eThekwini District EITT and other role players took up observation on the target that was pointed out by Crime Intelligence and noticed the target would receive money in exchange for some item he had in a clear plastic which at the time we suspected to be drugs,” Govindasamy said. He said that while observing, they noticed this behaviour would continue. Together members derived a plan which was executed swiftly. The members moved in unnoticed from all directions giving the target no option to escape. “The target was apprehended successfully and searched in the clear plastic containing 40 green and white capsules of suspected heroin,” Govindasamy said.

He said the suspect was arrested and taken to Chatsworth SAPS. Govindasamy said the units involved were the Durban Metro Police Drug Team, Ethekwini District EITT, Crime Intelligence, Cheeky Security, Dew Force Security K9, Spectra Security, PT Alarms Durban Ambassador, KD Security, S J Security/POLSEC and Fidelity (SIU) Specialised Intervention Unit. Meanwhile, earlier this week, a 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Combined efforts to crack down on the drug trade in the Chatsworth area led to the arrest of one suspect. Police seized one black CZ 83 firearm, 25 live ammunition and 600 green and white capsules of heroin. The arrest was made at an informal settlement behind the Chatsworth SAPS Training College, in the early hours of Tuesday. Crime Intelligence received information that a man was dealing drugs behind the Chatsworth SAPS training college inside an informal settlement.