Another bogus doctor in court for working in KZN hospitals
Durban - A “DOCTOR” who worked at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal without a medical qualification did not appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court as expected yesterday as police were still investigating.
He is facing a charge of fraud.
The 24-year-old, who according to police dropped out of medical school in the first year, was arrested when police received a complaint and he had allegedly disappeared with R40 000 belonging to his colleague.
According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, investigations had also revealed that the man was wanted for three fraud cases in Secunda and Mamelodi.
This is the second case of an alleged bogus doctor who worked at a provincial state hospital, within two months.
Nokwanda Ndlovu is facing a charge of fraud after she allegedly represented herself as a Wits medical student and had worked at the province’s hospitals without a qualification.
Health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the department had already embarked on a programme to tighten the processes that regulate the admission of medical interns.
Maphisa said Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu had convened an urgent meeting with all district directors in order to ensure that management of all health facilities, across the province, was sufficiently informed of measures that are being put in place to prevent such occurrences.
