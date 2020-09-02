Another bogus doctor in court for working in KZN hospitals

Durban - A “DOCTOR” who worked at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal without a medical qualification did not appear in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court as expected yesterday as police were still investigating.

He is facing a charge of fraud.

The 24-year-old, who according to police dropped out of medical school in the first year, was arrested when police received a complaint and he had allegedly disappeared with R40 000 belonging to his colleague.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, investigations had also revealed that the man was wanted for three fraud cases in Secunda and Mamelodi.

This is the second case of an alleged bogus doctor who worked at a provincial state hospital, within two months.