Another cash-in-transit heist in Durban

Durban — There was chaos on the N2 northbound freeway for motorists in Durban during peak hour traffic after police detectives combed the scene for clues into the latest cash-in-transit robbery (CIT) on Thursday. Vehicles transporting money have been targeted and CIT statistics are on the increase in KwaZulu-Natal following three incidents this week.

On Thursday, it was reported that robbers with high calibre weapons were firing gunshots at will and the money truck was allegedly bombed. The reports also shared that the robbers had two firearms. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson reported, “Just after 5.30 am this morning, ALS Paramedics received numerous calls of an explosion and robbery on the N2 northbound before the KwaMashu off ramp, north of Durban. Paramedics proceeded in the direction of the incident and waited on the all clear from SAPS before making their way onto the scene.

He added, “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a cash in transit vehicle had been attacked by alleged robbers with apparent explosives used. Paramedics assessed the occupants of the cash vehicle however fortunately they were not injured during the robbery. The N2 northbound will be closed for some time to allow SAPS to investigate this incident so I would recommend all motorists to avoid this area at all costs,” he concluded. Traffic congestion caused due to cash-in-transit on the N2 northbound near Nandi Drive, this morning. Picture: ALS Paramedics In a similar incident, two suspected CIT robbers were shot and killed when they started a gunfight with police in Phoenix on Tuesday. Here, it was reported that eight suspects had been involved. From that number, two were shot dead, one was injured and sent to hospital while five remain on the run. The deceased have not been named. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda shared that various units had been looking for suspects who committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Kranskop on Monday afternoon.

“Three rifles and a pistol, several rounds of ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were found in possession of the suspects.” Anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects who escaped is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111, he concluded. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.