Another life lost as storms cause havoc

Durban — eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that another person lost his life in the severe thunderstorms caused by heavy rains across KwaZulu-Natal since Friday, which wreaked havoc in some parts of the city. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda conveyed the reports during his visit to Verulam, where a mother and a child were killed in a shack that collapsed.

He said the City did not anticipate the heavy rainfall that went beyond level two and affected houses, roads and water pipes. The aftermath of the floods in and around Durban on Sunday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo “People are left with no water in Tongaat because our pipes were severely affected. We are currently assessing the damage caused by the rain in Zwelitsha and Tongaat so that we can quantify the level of harm in these areas. “According to reports, there are six lives lost in the city, while two people are still missing. Our rescue team is working tirelessly, trying to recover the missing bodies and we will be working closely with the families of victims. We also intend to provide emotional support and food to the affected families, and also help them in the preparations of burying their loved ones," said the mayor.

The northern part of the city was the hardest hit, including areas such as uMhlanga, Verulam, uThongathi and Phoenix. Other reported areas that were affected in the south include uMlazi, Chatsworth and Folweni. Kaunda also urged parents to keep a close watch on their children to avoid cases of fatal drownings.

“We need you to assist us by being alert all the time so that we don’t find ourselves experiencing fatal drowning of children who swim in the overflowing rivers,” he said. Kaunda and the City’s leadership proceeded to uMhlanga to assess damage in affected areas and later assess the oThongathi Water Treatment Plant. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.