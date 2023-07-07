Another South Coast woman, 51, found murdered in the bushes

Durban — Khilimu Enestinah Maluleke, 51, from Mtwalume south of Durban, was found dead in bushes near her home on Tuesday. This is the third case of a woman being murdered in the Mtwalume area in a period of one month.

Maluleke, from the Ndayikazi area, was reported missing on Saturday. According to Maluleke’s granddaughter, Fikile Mbhele, the body was found covered with a bed sheet and her face was swollen. “We are very shocked and confused. The family want answers as to why my grandmother was killed. On Monday we contacted local leaders to report the matter,” Mbhele said.

The ward councillor then called the police and on Tuesday he urged the community to assist in searching for Maluleke. “She was found murdered in bushes around 11am. I was traumatised, I was scared to go near her body. There were signs that she was strangled to death,” Mbhele said. This comes after the Daily News recently reported on the murder of two Mtwalume woman.

Victoria Jubele, 74, of Mtwalume in the Cabhane area, ward 16, was found murdered and dumped at a local farm. Jubele was reported missing in June. The was also the murder case of Nobahle Ntshungu from Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, found with her throat slit near a river in the Enhlanhleni area in Mtwalume.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Msinsini police have opened an inquest docket for investigation following the incident. "The victim was reported missing on July 1 and her body was recovered on Tuesday with bruises on the face. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Ngcobo.