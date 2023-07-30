Anti-dumping duties imposed on tyres from China

Durban — The South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) has welcomed the final determination by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), which was supported by the decision taken by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, to impose anti-dumping duties on unfairly traded imports of passenger, truck and bus tyres from China. SATMC, which represents the four tyre manufacturers with plants in South Africa – Bridgestone Southern Africa, Continental Tyre South Africa, Goodyear South Africa and Sumitomo Rubber South Africa – said that duties on respective tariff classifications would remain in place for five years, until July 2028.

Anti-dumping duties of between 7.18% to 43.6% were imposed on dumped imports of passenger, truck and bus tyres imported from, or originating in, China.

Fairly traded imports from other countries would continue unaffected into Sacu. SATMC Managing Executive Nduduzo Chala said: “As the SATMC, we applaud this decisive measure by Itac and Minister Patel, which comes as a significant victory for the domestic tyre industry. “The implementation of these final anti-dumping duties will serve to uphold fair trade practices and protect the economy against opportunistic pricing in the tyre sector, which has posed a threat to the future of the South African tyre industry.” The SATMC and its members, Bridgestone Southern Africa, Continental Tyre South Africa, Goodyear South Africa and Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, played a pivotal role in advocating for the imposition of the anti-dumping duties, and actively participated in the investigation process conducted by Itac.

The tyre manufacturing body provided extensive data, analysis, and expertise to demonstrate the adverse effects of the dumped tyres from China on the domestic industry. “We commend Itac’s expert members for their diligent efforts in conducting a thorough investigation into this complex matter and arriving at a well-justified conclusion, which acknowledges the challenges faced by the domestic tyre manufacturing sector. We are also satisfied that the minister found that the evidence of material injury to the industry was properly substantiated,” said Chala. “The SATMC and its members remain committed to driving growth, promoting innovation, and ensuring the sustainability of the domestic tyre industry and the continued supply of the wide Sacu customer base. These duties will be essential in establishing a fair competitive landscape for our industry, ensuring a level playing field for domestic manufacturers, and preserving jobs and local employment opportunities,” he said.