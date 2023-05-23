Areas supplied by 5 reservoirs to have water restrictions due to repairs to Northdene 3 water pump station

Durban – Reservoir outlets will be closed during the night and reopened in the morning while emergency repairs are undertaken at Northdene 3 water pump station pumping main. That was according to a statement issued by the eThekwini Municipality on Monday.

The municipality informed residents of water restrictions due to emergency repairs to be undertaken on the pumping main of the Northdene 3 water pump station. “The repairs will start on May 24. During this process, reservoir outlets will be shut during the night and reopened in the morning to prevent reservoirs from running dry. If this is not done, it will prolong the recovery period when the repairs are completed on May 24,” the municipality said. “Reservoir recovery is dependent on demand patterns.”

The municipality said that affected areas include: Shallcross Reservoir: Buffels Bosch, Burlington Heights, Savanna Park and Shallcross. Klaarwater Reservoir: Crossmoor, Klaarwater, Savanna Park, Shallcross and St Wendolins Ridge. Chatsworth 4 Reservoir: Arena Park, Buffels Bosch, Chatsworth Town Centre, Crossmoor, Ehlanzeni, Klaarwater, Kwamgaga, Montford, Moorton, Risecliff, Welbedacht East and West, Westcliff and Woodhurst. Washington Heights: Mariannheights, Mariann Industrial Park, Nsiswakazi, Phumphele, Savanna Park, St Wendolins Ridge and Umshinini. Intake Reservoir: Ezihyathini, Klaarwater, Luganda, Nagina, Nsiswakazi, Pineview, Regency Park, Sithundu Hills and Welbedacht West. The municipality said that for more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number: 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected] Meanwhile, the municipality confirmed that various interventions are being implemented to improve water supply to Hambanathi.

The municipality, in a brief statement, said it was aware of the intermittent supply of water from the Hambanathi reservoir. It said that interventions include closing the reservoir at night to build storage capacity so that water can be distributed equitably. Although the pumps were upgraded recently, excessive demand is putting pressure on the system, especially in higher-lying areas that are dependent on the pumping system, the municipality said.