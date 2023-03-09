Armed man shoots subcontractor dead during an argument

Durban — A subcontractor was shot dead during an argument with an armed man in the Pietermaritzburg central business district on Thursday afternoon. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that at 12.13pm on Thursday afternoon, Netcare 911 responded to a shooting on Greyling Street in the central business district.

Herbst said that reports allege that an armed man approached another man, the subcontractor, standing at the gate of business premises and an argument broke out. “The armed male produced a 9mm handgun and opened fire on the subcontractor,” Herbst said. He said that Netcare 911 was on the scene with the SAPS, SAPS mounted unit and crime intelligence.

“When medics arrived on scene, they found the adult male lying in a pool of blood in the front of the premises,” Herbst said. “The 49-year-old man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and showed no signs of life. “The victim was declared deceased at the scene,” Herbst said.

He said that circumstances would be investigated by the police. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that Pietermaritzburg police were investigating a case of murder. Ngcobo said it was alleged that the victim was at his place of employment on Greyling Street when two unknown men reportedly entered and shot him. He was declared dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, in Wentworth, police are investigating a murder after a 34-year-old man was shot dead while visiting his mother. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a 34-year-old man was killed on Reiger Road. “It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, the victim was shot while he was in his vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he died,” Gwala said.