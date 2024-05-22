Armed robbery forces closure of Durban clinic

Durban — An armed robbery where one person was injured has resulted in the closure of Chesterville Clinic in Durban. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Cato Manor police are investigating cases of business robbery and attempted murder.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, May 22, a man was on duty as a security guard at a clinic in Chesterville when he was accosted by four armed suspects. At gunpoint, the suspects robbed the victims of their cellphones and laptop. They fired shots and one person was reported injured,” Netshiunda said. In a brief statement on Facebook, the eThekwini Municipality advised patients who use the Chesterville Clinic to visit other nearby healthcare facilities because the clinic is closed. “This follows an armed robbery incident where staff and patients were robbed at gunpoint. A staff member was injured during the incident when she fell while patients and staff were trying to flee the premises,” the municipality said.

“The clinic will be closed while forensics is being conducted. Operations will resume once it is safe for staff and the public.” Reacting to the incident, this is what Facebook users had to say: Ncebakazi Cwala Wakwa Ntanjana said: “The crime rate in our country is beyond alarming. Nowhere is safe at all. Citizens have to live in fear all the time. Lucky politicians have armed guards at their disposal, they are not moved. We are on our own!”

Suren Ramdat asked how the suspects passed the security guard since they did not let anyone in. George Snodey said not many people are enjoying what they are seeing in the new South Africa. Mthofi Shabba said the community knows the suspects behind the crime but they were quiet out of fear.

La Shame Ndlovu said: "Only to find once the criminals are sick they will want to come to the same clinic. They are the enemy of the community." Lee De Barros said welcome to our future health care. It is not even safe for people to go to a clinic for treatment.