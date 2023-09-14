Armed suspects accost meat delivery truck driver, flee with meat

Durban — A gang of 12 armed suspects allegedly robbed a meat delivery truck of some of its contents. PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said the suspects escaped with two bakkie loads of meat and assaulted the driver of a meat delivery truck in Jacobs on Tuesday.

Govindasamy said that the PT Alarms Tactical unit members received a call from SAPS E2 for assistance on Voortrekker Street in Jacobs when a truck delivering meat was robbed by unknown suspects. He said that PT Alarms Tactical units responded swiftly and assisted the driver while waiting for medics and SAPS. “The suspects accosted the driver when he stopped at the gates of his destination. The suspects smashed the driver's window and assaulted the driver before loading two bakkies full of meat and fleeing towards the N2 south in the direction of uMlazi,” Govindasamy said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Brighton Beach police are investigating a case of robbery after a truck driver was allegedly robbed by 12 armed suspects on September 12, 2023, on Voortrekker Road. “It is alleged that the truck driver was trying to park when he was accosted by the suspects who robbed him of the meat. The suspects loaded the stolen meat in the bakkie and fled the scene,” Netshiunda said. A gang of armed suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed a meat delivery truck of its contents in Jacobs. Picture: PT Alarms Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in May, Bhekithemba police were investigating a case of hijacking after armed suspects made off with five tons of chicken after hijacking a truck in uMlazi.

An Isuzu truck containing the chicken was hijacked by the robots just before Philani Mall. At the time of the incident, Govindasamy said that an unconfirmed number of armed suspects ambushed the driver and crew before driving to a remote area where all the cases were loaded into an awaiting getaway vehicle. PT Tactical unit members received coordinates for the truck which was offloaded before the suspects fled. The driver and crew were not injured. The truck was recovered by PT Alarms Tactical members.