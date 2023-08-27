Armed suspects barge into a Durban school and demand keys to a safe

Durban — A gang of armed suspects allegedly fled with cellphones belonging to staff after they entered a school and demanded keys to a safe on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that police in Chatsworth are investigating a case of business robbery following an incident in which three suspects, one armed with a firearm and another with a knife, entered inside school premises and demanded keys for a safe.

“A scuffle reportedly ensued and suspects fled with two cellphones belonging to the staff,” Netshiunda said. He said that no shots were fired. PT Alarms said that the PT Alarms Brand Ambassador responded to an armed robbery in the Chatsworth area, where it was discovered a primary school in Shallcross was robbed by an armed gang.

“It is alleged that three males entered the school with one of the suspects wielding a firearm,” PT Alarms said. “The suspects reportedly demanded keys to the safe and valuables from the teachers. “It is alleged there was a scuffle between the teachers and the suspects resulting in the gang fleeing in an unknown direction,” PT Alarms said.

The company added that cellphones and valuables were reportedly taken and no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, in a similar incident two weeks ago, the PT Alarms Response Unit responded to Brooklyn Heights School in the Crossmoor area for a shooting incident. Upon arrival on the scene, the teachers reported that two suspects wielding firearms held up the guards. The teachers were alerted and ran to the front. The suspects fired shots while fleeing but there were no injuries on the scene, PT Alarms said.