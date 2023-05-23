Armed suspects slip in with domestic worker, rob family

Durban — Between five and six armed suspects slipped onto a property while the gate was being opened for the domestic worker and robbed the family. Swift Private Security said it responded to an armed robbery at a home at approximately 7.30am on May 22.

The company said the incident took place when a resident of Belmont Road, Effingham Heights, was opening the gate for their domestic worker. “At that moment, two individuals armed with firearms entered the property,” Swift Private Security said. “Upon gaining entry, the suspects proceeded to enter the house and restrain the daughter while threatening the parents with firearms. They proceeded to steal various items, including cellphones, TVs, laptops and other belongings.”

Swift Private Security said reportedly, there were a total of five armed suspects who fled the scene in a silver VW Polo sedan. “A vehicle registration check was done and the vehicle registration matches the description of a vehicle with no criminal history,” Swift Private Security said. It added that Greenwood Park SAPS attended the scene shortly after.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of house robbery following an incident where six suspects reportedly robbed a man at his residence on May 22 at Belmont Road in Kenville. “It is alleged that the victim was opening the gate for someone when three unknown suspects entered the house and one of them pointed a firearm at him. Reports indicate that the victim was assaulted before being robbed of his goods and an undisclosed amount of money,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, an elderly man was locked in a bathroom by a gang of four armed suspects who allegedly assaulted him, before ransacking his house for valuables and fleeing in his vehicle.

At the time, Netshiunda said the Greenwood Park police were investigating a case of house robbery following an incident where a 77-year-old man was allegedly attacked by four armed suspects while sleeping at his residence in Wedgewood Crescent. "The victim was reportedly robbed of his vehicle and other belongings such as cellphone, jewellery, TV and laptop. His vehicle was later recovered at the Cato Manor sports ground."