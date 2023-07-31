Arms, ammunition-making machine seized in KwaMashu hostel

Durban — The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has called on SAPS top brass to provide full support to KZN law enforcement after a large amount of ammunition was seized in a KwaMashu hostel raid over the weekend. DA KZN spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison Sharon Hoosen said: “The DA calls on SAPS top brass to provide full support to KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement in order to ensure that suspects linked to a large amount of ammunition – seized yesterday (Sunday) at KwaMashu Men’s Hostel – are brought to book.”

“The arms were uncovered during an early morning raid and include a machine capable of producing 100 000 bullets per day, allegedly the property of the biggest supplier to hitmen and cash-in-transit criminals. Radios with links to police frequencies were also found on the premises.” Hoosen said that the DA commended the efforts of both the SAPS on the ground and private security in uncovering and seizing the equipment. “It is now time for Minister of Police Bheki Cele to step up and provide every possible support – which must include specialised units – so that the suspects can be apprehended,” Hoosen said.

“Arrests in this case will be a huge morale boost for the people of KZN, who are living in fear as criminals take over. The arrests would also send out a clear message when it comes to other priority crimes in the province.” Hoosen added that criminals had had free reign in KZN for far too long. She said that the DA expected Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka to ensure that the province was prioritised by the national government, and in particular Cele.